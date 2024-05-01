ZUJ pushes for NEC for media sector

Leonard Ncube,[email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (Zuj) has urged Government to urgently set up a National Employment Council (NEC) for the media industry that will address working conditions of journalists.

In a statement to mark Workers Day that is observed on May 1 annually, Zuj president Mr George Maponga bemoaned working conditions for journalists, which he said do not compare with other sectors whose remuneration is sustainable.

“We are celebrating Workers Day at a time when the situation is not all rosy in the media industry. The role of the media is to educate, entertain and inform and we are exalting Government to expeditiously put in place a National Employment Council for the media industry, which will put in place a lasting solution to the poor salaries and working conditions that have condemned journalists to poverty,” he said.

“Today, we join the rest of the world in marking Workers Day when our tails are down because we have nothing to show for our toils every day to keep the nation informed. “As Zuj, we want to assure our members of our relentless pursuit of justice for our members so that they are remunerated what is commensurate to their work.”

Mr Maponga said Zuj would continue to push authorities to make sure that the NEC for the media industry sees the light of the day.

He added that it was disheartening to see that when the rest of the nation is moving ahead with the mantra ‘leaving no one and no place behind’, the media industry finds itself way behind other sectors in terms of remuneration and salaries.

“We hope ongoing engagements by the Zuj will result in the creation and birth of a new epoch where journalists are recognised accordingly for their efforts so that at the end of the day they can compare favorably with other sectors in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“I want to assure you that all hope is not lost. We will continue fighting for what is rightly ours and we hope in the fullness of time professional journalism will return to its long lost lustre,” said Mr Maponga.