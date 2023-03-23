Zulu Lithium community opening ceremony this weekend-CEO

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

PREMIER African Minerals Chief executive officer, Mr George Roach says the Government is delighted with progress at the Zulu Lithium plant in Fort Rixon and the leadership is planning to conduct an opening ceremony at the plant this weekend.

Mr Roach said the assembling of the Zulu Lithium project’s major components is complete and ready to commence production.

Premier’s Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project (“Zulu Project”) is located 80km from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe. The project is generally regarded as potentially the largest undeveloped lithium-bearing pegmatite in Zimbabwe. Zulu comprises 14 mineral claims covering a surface area of 3.5 km2 which are prospective for lithium and tantalum mineralisation.

“The local chief is busy preparing a special opening ceremony this weekend. So a lot of people are pleased with it,” he said during a StockBox chat, a media platform for listed companies to connect with investors on Wednesday evening. Many of the local political people are known to us and they have visited,” said Mr Roach.

He said they are on course to commence production before the end of the first quarter.

“The plant is complete in terms of all major components. The entire crushing circuit is in a state of power on, in terms of floatation circuit, water is on to the plant.

“We have first ore exposed in the pit and we are very comfortable with what we see in terms of the exposed ore body. It looks better than we anticipated. Generally speaking, in terms of where the plant is and how it’s progressing, I am very comfortable, and pleased with it.”