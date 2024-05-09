Zulu lithium producing saleable spodumene concentrate

Business Writer

Premier African Minerals has announced the successful production of saleable spodumene concentrate from the floatation circuit at the Zulu lithium plant, with a consistent improvement in grade.

The target production for the upcoming week aims to commence at 50 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per day, with an anticipated increase in production.

The firm maintains a target full projected capacity of 4 000 tonnes per month.

Spodumene, a lithium ore crucial for battery production in electric vehicles, features a high lithium concentration.

The company’s focus is currently on optimizing the Zulu floatation circuit, with efforts directed towards continuous operation and enhancements in both floatation grade and tonnage.

Internal laboratory tests indicate recoveries nearing 90 percent using an activator, suggesting a higher in situ grade of the ore body than initially estimated.

The current feed rate to the spodumene floatation process is at about 50 percent of the original design capacity.

In the latest update, the lithium firm which has operations in Fort Rixon in Matabeleland Soutth said to achieve the full design capacity, Premier African Minerals plans to install an additional conditioning tank and conduct minor pump upgrades, building upon recent flow modifications.

Necessary pumps are on-site, with the conditioning tank’s civil work expected to conclude this month.

CEO Mr George Roach acknowledged the support from ENPROTEC, the supplier of float plant components, enabling continuous floatation circuit operation and saleable spodumene concentrate production.

ENPROTEC, a global player in mineral processing, collaborates with Premier to enhance the Zulu plant, aiming to produce high-grade saleable SC6 concentrate at the designated throughput.

Mr Roach highlighted positive developments, including improved spodumene grade and internal chemical analysis indicating concentrations between 4, 5 percent and 6,3 percent Li2O in the produced concentrate.

“Thanks to the support the Company receives from ENPROTEC, the supplier of the float plant components and innovation and dedication from our team at Zulu, we are now able to run the floatation circuit continuously and produce saleable spodumene concentrate.

“There is much to be encouraged by, notably, the use of an activator in the spodumene floatation plant that has seen recoveries in internal laboratory work approaching 90 percent and the indications that the ore body in situ grade is higher than was estimated in our Resource model,” said Mr Roach.

While the floatation circuit operates steadily, rectifying original design flaws in the overall plant will require time, transitioning from interim fixes to a final operational state.

ENPROTEC’s commitment to addressing design constraints is pivotal to the current operational success, the firm said.

Preliminary budget estimates suggest an average mine gate cost of around US$800 per ton for SC6 spodumene concentrate in the initial 12 months, excluding potential revenue from technical grade spodumene sales, lepidolite, mica-rich concentrates, or future tantalum production.

The company plans to engage an independent consultancy to evaluate cost implications related to the current mining operation, considering reduced mining costs from ore within the EPO.