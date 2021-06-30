Zuma jailed 15 months for contempt of court

South Africa’s Constitutional Court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court following his failure to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year.

Zuma did not appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February, after which the inquiry’s lawyers approached the court to seek an order for his imprisonment.

“The Constitutional Court can do nothing but conclude that Mr Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court,” judge Sisi Khampepe said on Tuesday.

Zuma, 79, is accused of enabling the plunder of state coffers during his nearly nine-year stint in office.

“This kind of recalcitrance and defiance is unlawful and will be punished,” Khampepe said.

“I am left with no option but to commit Mr Zuma to imprisonment, with the hope that doing so sends an unequivocal message . . . the rule of law and the administration of justice prevails.

“The majority judgement orders an unsuspended sentence of imprisonment for a period (of 15 months),” she declared, ordering Zuma to hand himself over within five days.

A spokesman for Zuma told South Africa’s eNCA television channel the former president would issue a statement later, without elaborating. The commission of inquiry was set up by Zuma himself, under pressure over mounting scandals, shortly before he was removed in 2018 by the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

But he testified only once, in July 2019, before staging a walkout days later and accusing the commission’s Zondo of bias. He then ignored several invitations to reappear, citing medical reasons and preparations for another corruption trial.

He presented himself again briefly in November but left before questioning, and Zondo asked the Constitutional Court to intervene. Most of the corruption cases investigated by the commission involve three brothers from a wealthy Indian business family, the Guptas, who won lucrative government contracts and were allegedly even able to choose cabinet ministers.

Zuma is separately facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rands, then the equivalent of nearly $5bn. At the time of the purchase, Zuma was then-President Thabo Mbeki’s deputy.

Meanwhile, Former president Jacob Zuma is in “high spirits and has no fear”.

This is according to his daughter Duduzile Zuma, who posted on Twitter that she had spoken to her father on Tuesday after he was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment for contempt of court.

“We have a choice between serving out time in Johannesburg or Nkandla. Of course we have chosen to be close to home. Lockdown or no lockdown, we will escort you to serve your time,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning, shortly after the Constitutional Court judgment was handed down. Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus said Zuma’s supporters were outraged by the “fundamentally unjust” sentence.

“As in the past, we have said we support the very detailed reasons Mr Zuma had provided on why he did not want to appear in front of the Zondo commission under the deputy chief justice, and why he did not participate in the two court hearings in the Constitutional Court, which led to this fundamentally unjust sentence being imposed on him,” he said.

“We will oppose the sentence. We are opposed to [former] president Zuma being in prison. We will act within the confines of the law, but at the same time will exercise our democratic right to freedom of speech to express our outrage at the sentence, which we will never accept.” — TimesLIVE and AlJazeera