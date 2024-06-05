Zuma’s MK party snubs ANC coalition overtures

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed holding talks with several opposition parties to form a coalition government but says former President Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto WeSizwe has so far snubbed their overtures.

ANC failed to garner a majority vote during the recent elections, the first time in 30 years after it defeated the Apartheid regime in 1994 to usher it black majority rule.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party has held several meetings with various opposition parties but no decision has been made yet.

“We are holding meetings with delegations from Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Democratic Alliance (DA), National Freedom Party (NFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA),” she said.

“The ANC has also had engagements with the South African Communist Party, Congress of South African Trade Unions, and South African National Civics Organisation as part of the consultations,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

“The ANC has started engagement with political parties in the country who have been meeting with all parties that are keen to contribute ideas on how to collectively move our country forward to form a government that ensures national unity and stability and a country that continues a transformation of South Africa and safeguards our constitutional democracy.”

Bhengu-Motsiri said their door was open to other political parties including uMkhonto WeSizwe led by former President Zuma.

“The ANC has repeatedly reached out to the MK party for an engagement with no positive response. Our door remains open as we continue to reach out to every party that is keen to contribute positively to moving our country forward,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.