Zupco bus, tanker collision kills eight people

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Eight people died on the spot when a Zupco bus was involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker near Kadoma along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

31 other people were critically injured and were rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where they are admitted.

Police confirmed the accident which occurred at the 168 kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo highway around 1am on Wednesday.

Police are now conducting investigations and more details will be availed during the course of the investigation.