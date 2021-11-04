Zupco comes to Mpilo workers’ rescue

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has availed buses to ferry Mpilo Central Hospital workers to and from work during the week.

The service started on October 15.

Mpilo Central Hospital Director of Operations, Mr Joel Charangwa said the hospital approached Zupco for the service.

Mr Charangwa said the reason they approached Zupco was that buses provided by the Public Service Commission to ferry civil servants provided their services before hospital staff knock off.

“The hospital approached Zupco for the services because we finish work at 1600hrs while the Public Service Commission buses come much earlier at 1300hrs, so we needed to provide our staff with transport,” said Mr Charangwa.

He said seven buses were availed to cover Luveve, Magwegwe and Pumula, Entumbane, Cowdray Park, Nkulumane, Emganwini, North End and Mahatshula routes.

“The staff is happy because the buses take them straight to their residences and in the morning straight to Mpilo; no more dropping in town,” said Mr Charangwa.

He said Zupco and Mpilo authorities will continue to work together on improving the services as they get feedback from commuters.

Zupco CEO Mr Evaristo Madangwa said Public Service Commission buses are not enough, hence they chipped in after they were approached to provide services.

“They carry both staff and other passengers. Was initially meant for hospital staff but the numbers are small to fill the bus,” he said.

“The Public Service buses are not enough and the respective hospital authorities came to Zupco requesting for services.”

A source said Zupco buses start carrying people from 6.15AM and reach the hospital by 8.00AM.

“The buses have been working well despite communication barriers within the staff which end up leading to workers finding other means of getting to work thus ‘dead’ trips whereby the bus reaches its destination with about 40 passengers instead of 70,” said an inspector who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“This has come in as an advantage to the public, as the buses are no longer following the initial agreement of ‘staff members only.’ Anyone going to the hospital can now board the buses.”

According to a Mpilo staff member who preferred to remain anonymous, the buses are really helpful and health workers are grateful for the service.

“However, the staff would appreciate it if the Zupco transport becomes available even on weekends because they work on a daily basis,” added the staff member.