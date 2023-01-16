Breaking News
Zupco reduces fares

The Chronicle

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Passenger Company (Zupco) at the weekend reduced inner city fares in all trading currencies, a development commended by the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ).

Zupco reduced fares from $300 to $250 and from R7 to R5.

PAZ president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said they are happy with the initiative that would provide relief to the commuting public.

“This is a good move which has been taken by the Government as it will help to reduce the burden being worsened by economic hardship,” said Mr Goliati.

Mr Goliati also appealed to ZUPCO to increase efficiency and deploy commuter omnibus in areas where there is a shortage.

He said having many reliable ZUPCO buses will also help to curb the use of illegal transport, which has become a risk to the public amid increases in robbery cases.

Passengers who were boarding ZUPCO buses from Magwegwe terminus this morning also commended Government’s efforts to reduce transport cost saying this will also help them in their day to day budgets.

They said it will help in reducing transport expenses for parents or guardians with children of school going age.

[email protected]

