ZVA announce Zone VI Champs men’s squad

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) has released a 20-member squad for the men’s national team side that has begun camp in readiness for the upcoming CAVB Zone VI Nations Championships.

The tournament will be played at the City Sports Centre in Harare from September 22 to October 1.

The players are Ronald Makombe, Trymore Nyakangwa, Nigel Kadumba, Isaac Chokera, Newman Marevanhema, Kudakwashe Tawuya, Tinevimbo Goto, Tatenda Masawi, Keith Machakaire, Matthew Samanyanda, Panashe Sangoya, Proud Nyoni, Douglas Choto, Tafadzwa Keni, Brian Muchera, Tanaka Hwara, Asher Chisadza, Clayton Murere, Murphrey Chindumo and Takudzwa Mashaka.

In announcing the men’s squad, team manager Farai Mboto said the selection process went well and were satisfied the players will do the country proud.

“These are the best players selected out of a long list of the country’s finest volleyball players. We believe they have all it takes to play for gold,” said Mboto.

ZVA have boldly stated their intention to make a good show out of hosting the CAVB Zone VI Nations Championships.

Already preparations were in full swing, with the associations’ president Mxolisi Ndlovu saying they were pulling all strings to make sure the tournament is a success.

"For now, we are ready as Team Zimbabwe. We are geared to do a good job," said Ndlovu.