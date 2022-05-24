Zvishavane embraces smart city modelling

Midlands Bureau Chief

ZVISHAVANE town council has constructed a block of flat that can accommodate six families in Mandava suburb – as the town embraces the smart city concept.

The smart city concept will result in the destruction of the old and dilapidated cluster houses known as Majarada and replace them with garden flats.

One block of cluster houses was destroyed and replaced with garden flats while one is already under construction as the town embarks on a multimillion-dollar project to replace 80 blocks.

After the process, 480 families will benefit and will be in flats which will have individual toilets instead of communal toilets.

Mandava suburb, built in 1916, is the oldest township in Zvishavane with the majority of its structures now dilapidated and uninhabitable.

Under the urban renewal project, the local authority is using devolution funds to construct blocks of flats with three rooms per family.

The town council has received more than $100 million devolution funds that have been used to improve the lives of residents since the coming in of the Second Republic.

Devolution funds have changed the face of Zvishavane through infrastructure development programmes with the town of Zvishavane showcasing the modern garden flats that are now ready for occupation.

Speaking during the commissioning of the first batch of the flats recently, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima commended the local authority for channeling the devolution funds to a good cause.

He said the Second Republic’s smart city concept was gathering pace and local authorities should shift focus.

Minister Mavima said the Government is working on embracing the smart city concept as a prerequisite for leaving no-one behind, part of President Mnangagwa’s thrust of improving people’s livelihoods.

“A smart city is one that uses information communication technologies to improve operational efficiency, share information with the public and provide a better quality of government service and citizen welfare. The President has reiterated that Zimbabwe was for Zimbabweans and Zimbabweans should take a leading role in rebuilding their nation. To this end, the Second Republic has been playing its part, disbursing funds towards development to each local authority,” he said.

Minister Mavima said local authorities such as Zvishavane should put the devolution funds to good use and shun corruption.

“You must work hard in your various positions of authority as we develop our nation together. Those caught on the wrong side of the law will face the consequences, corruption has no place in our local authorities,” he said.

“We are happy to have seen the commissioning of a block of new modern flats built under the New Government Administration’ smart city concert in Mandava suburb.”

Zvishavane Town Council acting secretary, Mr Mongororo Mazai said the local authority is on an urban renewal drive.

“Zvishavane Town Council, using devolution funds, has been demolishing these old structures replacing them with the new modern garden flats in line with the country’s vision 2030,” he said.

Mr Mazai said there were a total of 80 old and dilapidated cluster homes that will be destroyed and replaced by the garden flats.

He said another block of flats will be completed within the next three months.

“So far under the project, we have managed to finish one block with three rooms per family, we are demolishing those old worn structures replacing them with modern infrastructure, and in the next three months we are set to finish another one. A total of 480 families will benefit,” said Mr Mazai.

“The town is developing and we are embracing the Government’s vision of smart cities concept. We can’t have our residents living under squalid conditions and this is a welcome development. This has been made possible by the Government that has been allocating us devolution funds,” he said.

Recently, the local authority constructed and refurbished Mabhula sewer treatment plant that is capable of processing 6 million liters of waste a day.

Mr Mazai said the Mabhula sewer treatment plant was upgraded using devolution funds.

He said the project worth more than $400 000 which had stalled for three years was completed after the Government intervened.

“We had a contractual dispute with the first contractor but now we are done with the project, we have started pumping raw sewer and filling up the tanks. I can say everything is up and running,” said Mr Mazai.

The devolution programme is part of the Second Republic’s initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive socio-economic development throughout the country.