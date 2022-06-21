Zvishavane Hustlers Party returns for second edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER the successful hosting of the inaugural Zvishavane Hustlers Party last month, party lovers will once again be spoilt with fun as the event is set to return for the second edition.

July 1 has been set as the day where Etherton Beenie aka One Voice and DJ Dudz will headline the event which is set to become a monthly tradition at the town’s most happening spot, Murehwa’s Place.

Show organiser, Akabe Ncube aka Murehwa said the event is meant to celebrate each and every person’s hustle in their day-to-day runnings. Murehwa said responsible citizens will meet and discuss their challenges and get connected to other businesspeople.

“This is a party that targets elite people and those people who do their own ‘mushikashika’ for a living thus we call them hustlers. We want people to get inspired to start their own businesses. We want people who’re responsible to come together and share skills as well as ideas on how to work together and build and develop our country,” he said.

“The second edition was inspired by the patrons themselves who actually asked for more. We decided to heed their call and also give those who missed the first edition an opportunity to be part of the event.

“Fans should expect fun and networking on a Friday night,” said Murehwa.

He said people should not worry about the winter weather as bonfires are going to be set up.

DJ Nospa who graced the first edition is expected to headline the third edition which is expected to be held on August 7. – @mthabisi_mthire