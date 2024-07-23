Zvishavane musician Lenny Zuva drops second album

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zvishavane-based gospel musician Lenny Zuva has released his second full studio album titled “Nguva YaMwari”, produced by Master Flex and Divide Malunga.

Following up on his debut album “Munouya Rinhi”, which was released in October 2020, “Nguva YaMwari” features six tracks: the title track, “Zvishamiso”, “Rufu”, “Anomira Newe”, “Psalm 23” and “Muponesi”.

Lenny Zuva stated that the album aims to instill comfort and hope in those facing life’s challenges, encouraging them to maintain their faith in God.

“The Bible says those who wait upon God shall renew their strengths, and it also states that God’s time is always the best. Thus, the tracks aim to comfort people facing challenges in their daily lives. Some have struggled to have children, but we want to give them strength and hope through this album.

“A lot of people, because of the challenges they face, think the Lord has forsaken them, but that should not be the case. They should view every time as part of God’s plan,” said Lenny Zuva.

– @mthabisi_mthire