Zvishavane Prison horticulture project thrives

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has embarked on a flourishing horticulture project at Zvishavane Prison, which is significantly enhancing the diets of prisoners and providing substantial support to other correctional facilities in the Midlands province.

In a broader effort to enhance horticulture production and food security nationwide, field schools are emerging as a key driver of innovation, disseminating cutting-edge farming methods and best practices to farmers, and empowering them to boost their yields and productivity.

ZPCS farm managers from all stations in the Midlands Province attended a horticulture field school in Zvishavane on Tuesday on a look-and-learn visit.

In interviews after touring the fields, which have fresh produce such as cabbages and tomatoes, the farm managers concurred that the programme will guarantee food security in prisons.

Correctional Officer Cheneso Mafuta Cheneso said with successful horticulture projects in prisons, inmates will always have a balanced diet.

“The visit to this project is an eye opener and we have learnt lessons here. We can start from the nursery where we prepare the seed and go on to planting and watching it grow until harvesting,” he said.

Principal Correctional Officer Timire Chengeta said field days are crucial for farmers and stakeholders to interact, exchange ideas and also learn about modern farming techniques.

“Field days are vital platforms for farmers and stakeholders to converge, exchange ideas, and gain insights into cutting-edge agricultural practices, fostering a collaborative environment where knowledge and experiences are shared to drive agricultural growth and progress as well as share experience that is useful,” he said.

ZPCS’ officer commanding Midlands Province, Commissioner Somemore Gate, said the institution through its farms in the province, is targeting to contribute to the Government’s vision on food security and nutrition.

“The competition for production among provinces should continue if we are to reach where we want as far as agriculture is concerned. As an institution, we are contributing immensely to the dictates of the National Development Strategy One through farming. We are also playing a pivotal role in achieving food security,” he said.

Zvishavane Prison Farm’s remarkable achievements have not only caught the attention of ZPCS leadership but have also inspired a renewed sense of purpose and optimism within the correctional service.