Zvishavane set to groove to the Amapiano beat

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

A musical spectacle known as the Amapiano Festival is set to take centre stage in Zvishavane this Friday.

The event, set to unfold at PaMurehwa, is a collaborative effort between Richcircle Entertainment, hailing from Bulawayo, and Zvishavane’s renowned bar proprietor, Akabe Ncube, affectionately known as Murehwa. The festival will be emceed by the dynamic duo of Majoer Prodi and Daisy, with Dudz and Mavado holding the reins as MCs.

An array of musicians and wheel spinners will take to the stage and these include DJ Xost, DJ Uzzi, DJ Jacha, DJ Ndoza and DJ BigT (all from Zvishavane), DJ Coop, Malume ATM, DJ Thirst, and DJ Chainz (all from Harare), King SG, Browny, DJ PartyKrazy, Meyah_Meyah, DJ Eazy_Vert, DJ Halls, DJ Gadaffi, Boyzn Ishuz and TXG (all from Bulawayo) and DJ Teddy and MC Tvsh from Beitbridge.

Murehwa, one of the driving forces behind the festival, expressed excitement about bringing this event to Zvishavane, expanding upon the success of their Hustlers Party series that captivated the local community last year.

“Due to our popularity in hosting hustlers party for the town, little did we know that we were attracting other players like promoters who eventually thought it is best to come up with Amapiano Festival ideas and they have approached me to host it here.

“We are confident that this will be a remarkable event in our area that introduces people to the summer season,” said Murehwa.

Junior Garnet, a representative from Richcircle Entertainment, shed light on the festival’s broader mission to spread the Amapiano culture to other towns and foster unity among DJs across Zimbabwe.

“The whole idea is to take the culture of Amapiano to other towns and create a bond between DJ’s too all over Zimbabwe and that is why the Zvishavane edition has DJ’s from different cities and towns. We have created a movement of moving town to town and venture into bigger cities too since most people are united by music.

“Music is the universal language to everyone and so far Amapiano is the one which is trending so we are aiming at giving the crowds a different taste of Amapiano from different DJ’s. As RichCircle we would like to create bonds and workmanship with DJ’s and event planners around Zimbabwe,” said Junior Garnet.