ZWL$16bn paid to schools under BEAM

Theseus Shambare

Herald Correspondent

MORE than ZWL$16 billion has been paid to schools under the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM), in a show of commitment by Government to provide essential education support to learners from vulnerable families, with all arrears for 2022 having been cleared.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo gave the figures while addressing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in Harare last week.

“It is important to first note that arrears from 2022 were fully paid. Primary schools received payment for Term 1 and Terms 2 to 3 of 2022 on November 2nd, 2022 and December 2nd, 2022 respectively,” he said.

“A total of ZWL$11 505 838 386 was disbursed to cover fees for 675 177 primary students. Additionally, ZWL$6 955 480 479 was paid to cover fees for 233 991 secondary students.

“These schools were paid for Terms 1 to 3 of 2022 in December 2022. Thus, as of 2022 the Ministry has no outstanding arrears from schools that submitted complete claims documentation.”

Minister Moyo acknowledged the delays in the payment of BEAM arrears for 2023 and 2024, attributing them to financial constraints.

However, he emphasised that Government is working tirelessly to address the challenges and ensure learners continue to benefit from the programme

“While we have faced some setbacks in clearing the arrears, I want to assure students and their families that the Government remains committed to BEAM,” said Minister Moyo.

“We understand the critical role this programme plays in providing educational opportunities for vulnerable children, and we are taking steps to address the challenges we are facing.”

Government is also prioritising the most vulnerable children, including orphans, child-headed households and those living in poverty under the BEAM programme.

By targeting these vulnerable groups, Government aims to reduce dropout rates and improve educational outcomes.

To ensure that BEAM funds are used effectively and efficiently, the Government has implemented robust monitoring mechanisms.

Joint monitoring teams regularly conduct site visits and audits to verify that schools are adhering to programme guidelines and providing the necessary support to BEAM beneficiaries.

BEAM is a national school assistance programme that was launched by the Government in 2001 to assist orphans and vulnerable children.

Financing of the programme mainly comes from the Government and some donors.