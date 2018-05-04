Bulawayo starts search for next Miss Tourism

Showbiz Correspondent

HARTSFIELD Tshisanyama has been unveiled as the venue for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) Bulawayo regional finals with auditions for participants taking place today and tomorrow at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority offices.

Those who will be shortlisted will compete at Hartsfield for a slot to represent the city at the national finals. The national finals will this year be held in Bulawayo with the MTZ patron, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, yet to secure a venue.

Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events who run Hartsfield Tshisanyama said they were hosting the Bulawayo provincial finals to celebrate Mpofu-Sibanda’s achievements in the modelling industry. Mpofu-Sibanda clinched the MTZ national licence, taking over from Barbara Mzembi.

“We want to hold a huge party while hosting the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Bulawayo finals at Hartsfield Tshisanyama. This is to celebrate Sarah who’s been doing a lot for the modelling industry for a long time.

“Her clinching of the national licence and bringing the flagship pageant to Bulawayo is a big deal,” said Mdlongwa.

He said preparations for the regional modelling showcase were in full swing.

Mpofu-Sibanda said she was honoured by the recognition adding that: “The auditions for Miss Tourism Bulawayo will be held at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority offices along Robert Mugabe Way (between 9th and 10th Ave) on Friday and Saturday.”

Dress code for those attending the auditions will be black jeans, black shirts and any coloured heels. Aspiring models should be between 18 and 25 years of age with a minimum height of 1.67m. They should never have been pregnant or married among other attributes. Also to be part of the contest, models are expected to produce a national identity card, CV, full and passport size photos.

Victoria Falls is set to hold it finals on May 19 followed by Masvingo on May 25 and Bindura on May 26. Mutare will host on June 2 while Chinhoyi June 8.

Marondera has tentatively set a June 16 date.