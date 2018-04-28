‘Clash of tacticians’: Bosso, Ngezi in top of the table clash

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top of the table clash between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders has all the ingredients of a sumptuous football meal, prepared by tacticians Tonderai Ndiraya and Madinda Ndlovu.

In their pre-match fliers, Ngezi have termed today’s encounter set for Baobab Stadium “Clash of the tacticians”.

Without a shade of doubt, Ndiraya has done an amazing job at the cash-rich Ngezi Platinum Stars, creating a fortress at Baobab where they have gone for 27 league matches without losing.

They last recorded a loss at their home ground on August 13, 2016, going down 2-0 to now defunct How Mine.

In the present season, Ndiraya’s side have 19 points from a possible 21. They have six wins and a draw against Shabanie Mine.

They have a watertight defence which has conceded two goals in seven games.

Today they face a rejuvenated Highlanders side that has been playing with flair which has made their supporters believe glory days are back.

Bosso are also unbeaten in seven games. They are second on the log with 17 points, two behind Ngezi.

Highlanders are on a rebuilding exercise, but surprisingly, they find themselves in the thick of things in as far as the championship race is concerned.

Should Bosso upset Ngezi today, then their stock will rise and be considered among championship hopefuls.

Just which players will be key and make a difference in today’s clash?

NGEZI

Donovan Bernard: The national team goalkeeper who joined Ngezi at the beginning of the year has been in terrific form for his paymasters, only conceding twice in seven games. His ability to control his defence, make one-on-one saves and deal with crosses makes him a valuable asset.

Liberty Chakoroma: The former Free State Stars utility player is comfortable playing either in defence or central midfield. He has been a vital cog in their defence, playing as a centre back. The towering player is good on the ground and on aerial tussles. His ability to initiate attacks from the back and even score crucial goals makes him a player to watch.

Xolisani Moyo: The former Bulawayo City captain seems to be enjoying a new lease of life at Ngezi this season, and is repaying Ndiraya’s confidence in him with goals. Scara, as Moyo is known is his team’s leading top scorer with three goals. He is one player that Bosso should watch out for as he is tactically gifted and can change the complexion of the game with ease.

Terrence Dzukamanja: The attacking midfielder, the 2017 Soccer Star of the Year finalist has been a consistent performer for Ngezi. He has two goals. Blessed with pace and skill, Dzukamanja eliminates his opponents with ease.

Clive Augusto: Ndiraya plays him as a top man and is expected to give Bosso central defenders a good run for their money. He has two goals to his credit this season.

HIGHLANDERS

Ariel Sibanda: The former national team goalkeeper has been impressive this season compared to last year. The arrival of experienced goalkeepers’ instructor Tembo “Chokri” Chuma as his trainer seems to have worked as Sibanda is back to his top form. He has conceded four goals, mostly because of some sloppy defending by his defenders. His communication with his defenders seems to have improved and so is his reading of crosses.

He is also good in one-on-one situations and has been a vital cog in Ndlovu’s plan to build the ball from the back.

McClive Phiri: He faces his former paymasters at a time he is enjoying a good run. Phiri left Ngezi for Bosso at the beginning of the year and is proving to be a good signing for Highlanders. He has brought in stability to Ndlovu’s defence and adds numbers when attacking. With a cultured right foot, Skippy has been delivering inch perfect crosses from the right whenever overlapping, which have troubled opponents. On Week Four, Phiri delivered a perfect cross which was turned in by striker Ozias Zibande when Highlanders beat Dynamos 1-0 at Rufaro Stadium. Returning to Ngezi will be emotional and is expected to show what Ngezi are missing out by letting him go. His form at Highlanders even earned him a national team call-up but couldn’t make it for the Warriors as he was nursing an injury.

Peter Muduhwa: One of the senior players in the squad has been in great form. Leading from the back and last weekend he scored a crucial equaliser for Bosso with a cheeky back heel. He isn’t easily bullied and will be trusted to keep Augusto under lock and key. Muduhwa also keeps shape of his team’s defence.

Brian Banda: He isn’t charismatic but is arguably the best player for Bosso so far. A midfield grafter, tactically disciplined and blessed with impressive technique, he has two goals under his account. His confidence is growing with every game and complements his team in both defensive and offensive zones. Given a chance and space outside the box, BB can easily take cracks at goal.

Nigel Makumbe: The play maker has off late been targeted by teams and is doubtful for today’s game. If he happens to recover, Makumbe can be a thorn in the flesh for Ngezi midfielders. Though at times he tends to hold on to the ball too long, the dribbling wizard compensates with perfect passes. — @ZililoR