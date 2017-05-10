Council boss in $100 000 adultery lawsuit

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council town planner Ms Nolwazi Ncube is facing a $100 000 lawsuit for allegedly engaging in an adulterous relationship with a married man.

The aggrieved woman, Ms Gugulethu Moyo whose husband is allegedly cheating on her with the council boss, has through her lawyers Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Ms Ncube as the defendant.

In papers before the court, Ms Moyo said she caught her husband, Mr Mkhulisi Mabayi Moyo and Ms Ncube stark naked at the defendant’s flat.

Mr Moyo is a senior manager at CBZ.

The plaintiff and her husband are married in terms of Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act and the marriage still subsists.

Ms Moyo accuses Ms Ncube of deliberately engaging in an adulterous relationship with her husband since 2015.

“The adulterous relationship between the defendant and my husband began in 2015 and I have on countless occasions admonished the parties,” she said.

Ms Moyo said when she confronted the two lovers at their love nest, her husband turned violent and attacked her.

“I confronted the defendant in her flat only to find my husband stark naked on her bed and he reacted violently and assaulted me severely to the extent that I had to be stitched.

“The defendant had a bathing towel wrapped around her body,” she said.

Ms Moyo said as a result of Ms Ncube’s actions, she has suffered damages in the form of loss of consortium omnis vitae (the duties which fall under the relationship of married spouses) and contumelia.

Ms Moyo seeks an order that compels the town planner to pay her $100 000 calculated with interest from the date of summons to the date of full and final payment.

She also wants the defendant to pay the cost of suit.

“Wherefore plaintiff claims against the defendant for an order for payment in the sum of $100 000 being adultery damages for loss of consortium omnis vitae and contumelia,” she said.

Ms Ncube is yet to respond.