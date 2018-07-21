Mixed feelings on Private Lounge’s new base

Showbiz Correspondent

PRIVATE Lounge in Bulawayo has moved to where Club Connect, which shut down last month, was located — a development that has been criticised by some and welcomed by others.

The home of adult entertainment was situated at the basement of Cecil Hotel while Club Connect, which will be re-opened at a new location in the heart of the CBD sometime soon, was located at the foyer of the hotel.

On Wednesday, Private Lounge opened at its new base with a birthday bash for its manager — Gloria Tshabalala.

Upon entering the venue, there is not much change from the set up of Club Connect save for the spacious T-shaped stage with poles. With two poles this is where the ladies can exercise their striptease expertise for the sensual pleasure of the patrons.

Some patrons who spoke to Chronicle Showbiz said the privacy of the place has been lost with the latest shift.

“Some of us liked that it was underground and the entrance was by the corner. We didn’t want prying eyes to see us going into Private Lounge, a place where we’ve had so many memorable nights at.

“Now everyone can see you walking in or that your car is parked outside as the parking is directly in front of the sign,” said one patron who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Also, the new place has so much lighting such that there is not much privacy as everyone can see what the others are doing.

“You see downstairs, it was dimly lit. That added to the intrigue and mystery of the place as we were hidden in the near darkness to satisfy our guilty pleasures.

“Now with all this light, some of us are shy to approach the ladies for a dance although we are regulars. It will become uncomfortable for some, especially first timers,” said the regular who also requested anonymity.

While others are not embracing change, some have gladly welcomed the new home. Others said they liked the new venue as it has given the strip club some sort of class.

“This new venue makes it feel so clean and gives the Private Lounge brand some class. For me it’s a great move.

“Every club needs a revamp once a while and this is a place I can come and spend my time at before I go home to my wife afterwards,” said another patron.

The new location compared to the previous one is more spacious with roomy VIP seating areas.

“With this new set up, the VIP area is better. We would get cramped up downstairs, but these private rooms are good for us.

“I commend the owners of Private Lounge for moving it upstairs,” said another patron.

The former Private Lounge space has been taken up by hostess bar — Zanzibar — which is also set to open soon.