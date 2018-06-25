MultiChoice to train Zim filmmakers

Showbiz Correspondent

MULTICHOICE Zimbabwe is looking for aspiring film directors, sound engineers, and scriptwriters to enter the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) which offers them a chance to gain theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, film editing, audio production and storytelling.

The programme, which is a new and far-reaching Pan-African social investment initiative, was created to significantly enhance the pool of talent and skills in the continent’s film and television production industry.

Sixty talented students from 13 African countries will get the chance to hone their film and television production skills alongside industry greats. This year-long funded programme will be supported by MTF academies hosted in Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe spokesperson, Liz Dziva said students will create quality local content that will be broadcast on M-Net channels.

In order to participate, filmmakers will need to fill entry forms on the www.multichoicetalentfactory.com. These must be submitted by July 5, after which an adjudication process will whittle down the thousands of entries to 60 MTF students – 20 for each region.

“The MTF Academy venues will launch the year-long programme on October 1,” said Dziva.

“We urge all hopeful aspiring film and TV students to complete their entries and submit them in order to be considered for this opportunity.”

Dziva said they were delighted to see the enthusiasm and interest this initiative has so far garnered.