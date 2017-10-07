President, First Lady to address youths

Harare Bureau

President Mugabe is today expected to address a high-level meeting of the Zanu-PF Youth League national assembly focusing on state of the party and the national economy, among other issues affecting the country.

First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe will also have an opportunity to address the gathering in her capacity as the party’s Secretary for Women’s Affairs.

The national assembly meeting draws all provincial members of the Youth League and is a constitutional meeting that should be held twice a year.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga confirmed the agenda of the meeting yesterday, adding that they expected maximum discipline from members of the Youth League.

“We expect all our provincial Youth League members to come in their numbers to attend this first edition of our national assembly 2017,” he said.

“We hope to have another one before the year ends. His Excellency the President is going to grace that occasion and is going to take the opportunity to officiate at this meeting according to our party constitution. We hope that all will go according to plan.

“We urge our youths to exercise maximum discipline as expected by the party that they should be well disciplined. We will discuss various matters and we have set up four different clusters which are going to touch on issues pertaining to external relations, issues pertaining to the state of the party, economic and social issues, and social welfare.

“So, we are going to have four presenters from the Youth League who are going to preside over those four important clusters. The Secretary for Youth Affairs will also have an opportunity to address the Youth League and our First Lady Amai Dr Grace Mugabe in her capacity as Secretary for Women Affairs will also have an opportunity to meet her children and finally, His Excellency the President will address his youths.”

Today’s meeting is coming hard on the heels of eight highly subscribed Presidential Youth Interface rallies organised by the Youth League to provide an opportunity for young people to meet President Mugabe.

Only two provinces, Harare and Bulawayo, are yet to host the interface rallies.