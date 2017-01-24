Rev Chivaviro dates Byo fans

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Renowned gospel musician Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro plans to spend this weekend blessing his followers in Bulawayo through song and dance as he celebrates his 42nd birthday and launches a new branch of his church.

Rev Chivaviro will be holding an all night prayer session this Friday at the Gold Medal Building, corner of Herbert Chitepo and 3rd Avenue.

This will be a precursor for the launch of the new Bulawayo branch of the Assemblies of Pentecostal Methodists Church at Mimosa House in Bulawayo corner Joshua Mqabuko Street and 9th Avenue.

Rev Chivaviro, who turned 42 on Sunday, said the launch of the Bulawayo branch of his church was a celebration of his 20 years in ministry.

“The opening of the new branch has been long in coming. I’m first and foremost a preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and this year I celebrate 20 years in ministry as well as 18 years in the music industry,” said Rev Chivaviro.

“We will be celebrating my 42nd birthday with our fans around Matabeleland because some are coming from as far as Beitbridge, Plumtree, Gwanda and even Gweru.”

Rev Chivaviro said during the free show he will be supported by other artistes such as Priestly Sybs, Pastor Patience Muhomba, Sister Mharidzo and Richard Mapfumo with Vadzidzi Vekutanga.

“We are looking forward to a night full of grace and manifestation of the power of God, as we sing and preach in Bulawayo, and the testimonies that have followed wherever we have been will also be experienced in the City of Kings. It’s a free event for all, and very open to everyone who just wants to be there.

Yes, we will sing our hit songs too,” said Rev Chivaviro.

Known for being the voice behind the hit track Ebenezer, Rev Chivaviro said this was part of the plan this year of expanding the influence of the church to other places in Southern Africa.

“This year I’m on a mission to take the Word across the entire southern African region, and across Zimbabwe as well. We’ve a ministry that has been in existence since 2011 called the Assemblies of Pentecostal Methodists (APM). Our headquarters are here in South Africa but we already have Assemblies in Zimbabwe namely in Harare, Gokwe, Kadoma, Zhombe, Kwekwe and Gweru. So we will be launching more Assemblies this year starting in Bulawayo,” said Rev Chivaviro from South Africa.

“I use music to drive the message home, but I have had another side where I also preach, teaching the Word, deliverance and healing. These are gifts that the Lord bestowed upon me for a very long time, which is why God has given our ministry the grace to grow into 24 powerful Assemblies across four countries in five years.”

Also from Friday right through to Sunday, senior pastor Dorothy Anifasi from Botswana, and Prophet Muhomba from Harare will be preaching and doing counselling sessions.

