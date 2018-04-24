UPDATED: Sex worker dies at client’s house. . . Police confirm sudden death report

April 24, 2018 Headlines, Top Stories
Polite Ncube

Polite Ncube

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter
A SUSPECTED sex worker died yesterday at her client’s house in Bulawayo’s Barbourfields suburb.

Polite Ncube (29) of 4039 Mbuyazwe, Barbourfields suburb said Hazel Sibanda (27) died at around 11AM after she had allegedly complained of not feeling well earlier that morning.

Bulawayo Metropolitan police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed receiving a report of a case of sudden death.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death of a woman who died in a house in Barbourfields suburb this morning. The man summoned an ambulance but the ambulance crew pronounced her dead on arrival at the scene,” she said.

Ncube said he was a regular client to Sibanda who he usually picked up along 13th Avenue where she paraded among other sex workers.

He said Sibanda had informed him that she was HIV positive but had since defaulted on her anti-retroviral treatment.

“We met in 2016 while she was on business but she moved to South Africa until her return recently. When I met her earlier this year she informed me that she was now HIV positive and would on some instances be down. Sometimes I even accommodated her for a day or two at the house which I’m taking care of.

“This morning she told me she was not feeling well. She asked me to get an ambulance for her. When I returned with the ambulance, the paramedics declared her dead,” said Ncube, who appeared to be in shock.

He said he did not know any of Sibanda’s relatives or where she lived in Bulawayo.

“I only remember that she once mentioned that her rural home was in Mbembesi.

“Two weeks ago I forced her to go to hospital after her body was swelling but unfortunately she was not attended to because she didn’t have any money on her,” he said.

When The Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, police had also just arrived and Sibanda’s body lay covered with a blanket on a mattress on the floor.

She lay facing up with her mouth open and ants were all over her body.

Residents at Mbuyazwe Flats said they had seen Sibanda leaving the house on several instances and could see she was not well as she struggled to walk to the road to catch a commuter omnibus.

“What we don’t understand is how someone can continue to have sex with an ailing person. It is even amazing how the frail woman managed to stand on the street corners for sex work,” said a woman at Mbuyazwe Flats who preferred anonymity.

@winnie_masara
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Sad

    There is more to this story, more investigations

  • Ziso

    POLITE YOU ARE NOW IN HOT SOUP. HOT SOUP. HOW CAN YOU FALL IN LOVE WITH SOMEONE IN 2016 AND KNOWS NONE OF HER FRIENDS OR RELATIVES. TELL THE TRUTH

  • Moyo

    Chronicle is it ethical to mention the deceased’s name without first informing her next if kin?

    • only me

      Chronicle operates on Zero ethics as it is competing with uMthunywa

    • Kabius Kekedu

      Since relatives are not known, its a way of looking for them and solve the problem. That ethical requirement is contextual like all other ethics. They are not adhered to in a vacuum.

  • Brutal Truth

    “Killed” in action(KIA),,,,like a true soldier kkkkk

    • John Cena

      Have respect for the deceased, for all you know your mother could have been doing worse things than this. So please behave yourself, keep your tail in between your legs.

  • scombination

    Abantu balesibindi phandle la!!!! Ya ikuku iyathandeka shemu….

    • Mkhokheli Ndiweni

      Grow up you dunderhead, wadlula zisengwa yini wena mntanekhikhitha. I’m sure unyoko wakuthola e Manor or e Waverly Hotel fuseki mani.

      • scombination

        Msathanyoko wena mgodoyi. Ngunyoko wakho lowo okhuluma ngaye…..yini oPolite…..tsek!!!

  • Vumani

    A sad state of affairs post mortem might reveal cause of death chap exhibited some compassion by calling paramedics MHSRIP if he,d done something sinister he would have tried to conceal her demise.

  • timmie Dance

    I think Moyo you did not go through this story fully.The deceased’s relatives are not known.Otherwise the moment a relative picks of the name them she can be given a decent burial.I think this Polite can tell more to this death but if the deceased defaulted in taking her drugs then it tells it all.

  • malume Makhovula

    painful story

  • makhulela

    In our African traditions what Polite did can invite a curse to his family members, failure to know her relatives from 2016 up to now, asazi

    • scombination

      Dude was a customer qha….

  • ntaba

    engxenye u Polite ubemsebenzisa njengebhiza umuntu waze waphela amandla

  • Njomane

    Shame ideed. Polite really loved the woman. And she loved him too. May her soul rest in peace

  • Dk. Mtkt

    Sad. Very sad.

  • Paul Shoko

    Hopefully the guy was protecting himself