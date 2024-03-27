10-man Warriors fall to Kenya . . . Mapeza, Hadebe see red

Sports Reporter, Kenya 3-1 Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE coach Norman Mapeza was red-carded as the Warriors ended their campaign at the inaugural Four Nations tournament in a disappointing fashion, after falling to their nemesis Kenya in a final played at Bingu National Stadium in Malawi yesterday.

Kenya captain Michael Olunga, who plays as a striker for Qatar Stars League Club Al-Duhail, scored a hattrick on his 30th birthday to turn around the game after Zimbabwe had taken an early lead following an own goal by the Harambee Stars, defender Joseph Okumu.

The game, however, had its fair share of controversies, which saw both teams finishing with 10 men. Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe was the Fall Guy in the Zimbabwe side following a second bookable offence in the 56th minute when the scores were still 1-1. The teams were level to 10 men aside after midfielder Richard Odada was shown a second yellow for a second bookable offence, following a rough challenge on Daniel Musendami in the 72nd minute, shortly after Olunga had put his side in front.

Zimbabwe, who beat Zambia in a penalty shootout in the semi-final had looked comfortable for most of the first half. Mapeza made just one change from the team that beat Zambia in the semi-finals, with Junior Makunike coming in for Jordan Zemura. The Warriors took the lead with under four minutes played after Tino Kadewere made a good run down the right channel and delivered a low cross that was pushed into the nets by the sliding defender Okumu, under pressure from Macauley Bonne, who was also going for the same ball in the penalty box.

Kadewere then tested Kenya’s veteran goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi with a long range effort that was parried out for the first corner kick of the evening, with just eight minutes played. Kenya almost hit back early in the first half but winger Ayub Masika just sent his effort wide after Zimbabwe goalkeeper Donovan Bernard had strayed away from his goalline.

The Harambee Stars were still able to beat the half time whistle to level the scoreline, when their captain Olunga outjumped the Zimbabwean defenders, to plant a header past Donovan Bernard from a cross by Masika. Malawian referee Godfrey Nkhakananga, who last year was suspended for four months by the Malawian Football authorities for failing to control the Airtel Top Eight Cup quarter-final tie between Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, almost lost control of the match soon after the restart.

Nkhakananga was given a real test following an altercation between players, leading to Warriors coach Mapeza being shown a red card in the 54th minute after he had stormed the pitch and joined his players in appealing for a penalty.

The Kenyan players also mobbed the referee unhappy with the challenge by Junior Makunike on one of their teammates.

With tempers still high, Warriors defender Hadebe was also given his marching orders soon after the unfortunate incident for remonstrating with the referee.

Hadebe, who had been cautioned in the sixth minute, was shown a second yellow card when confronting the referee after he had blown for an infringement by Marshal Munetsi.

Teams

Zimbabwe: D. Bernard, M. Garan’anga, G. Takwara, T. Hadebe Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota (J. Phuthi 90th minute), Junior Makunike (B. Galloway 64th minute), Walter Musona (S. Maroodza 90th minute), Daniel Msendami, Tinotenda Kadewere, Macaulay Bonne (T. Chirewa, 77th minute)

Kenya: Patrick Matasi, Johnstone Omurwa, Joseph Okumu, Daniel Anyembe (O. Nondi, 70th minute), Vincent Mahiga (C. Sichenje 90th minute), Anthony Akumu, Richard Odada, Chrispine Erambo (M. Mugambi 26th minute), Rooney Onyango (J. Avire 90th minute), Ayub Masika (K. Otieno 90th minute), Michael Olunga