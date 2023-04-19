100 days to go to 2023 Netball World Cup

Brandon Moyo

THE countdown has begun for the 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup as today marks 100 days before the commencement of the global showpiece that will be held in Cape Town, South Africa.

Zimbabwe will also take part in the 16 team tournament. The hosts, earlier today held an official countdown ceremony in the Mother City, as Cape Town is known.

The tournament will run from 28 July – 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

A mural and the official mascot of the tournament were also revealed. The Gems, who are heading to the Netball World Cup for the second time having qualified for the 2019 edition held in England were grouped in Pool A alongside 11-time world champions, Australia, Tonga and Fiji and preparations have already begun for the Ropafadzo Mutsauki coached Zimbabwe.

In Pool B there is England, Malawi, Scotland and Barbados while in Pool C there are the hosts, South Africa, Jamaica, Wales and Sri Lanka. The last group will see New Zealand face off against Uganda, Singapore and Trinidad and Tobago.

Held every four years, this will be the first time that the Netball World Cup takes place on African soil. Tickets for the event have gone on sale. – @brandon_malvin