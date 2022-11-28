$101,6 billion for Zec ahead of 2023 General Election

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) yesterday said the $101,6 billion budgetary allocation to the electoral management body was crucial as the country prepares for the 2023 General Election.

Zec had the highest budgetary allocation among the country’s independent commissions.

Zimbabwe is headed for harmonised elections which will be held between July and August next year.

Presenting the $4,5 trillion National Budget for next year Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said Zec will receive $101,6 billion from the national purse.

In an interview yesterday in reaction to the budgetary allocation, Zec spokesperson Commissioner Jasper Mangwana said the increased budgetary allocation was important in the implementation of electoral processes.

“We really appreciate the commitment by the Government in support of the electoral processes. We have seen the commitment during the delimitation exercise which is an important aspect of the commission in carrying out its constitutional mandate.

We are happy to see such allocations and we look forward to the engagements and deliberations as we prepare for elections,” said Comm Mangwana.

He said Zec has never failed to implement its electoral mandate owing to consistent State funding of its activities.

Comm Mangwana commended the support Zec has received from institutions such as the European Union.

The European Union extended approximately US$5,9 million to capacitate the electoral management under its overall EU envelope amounting to €148 million allocated to Zimbabwe under the 2021-2027 Multi Annual Indicative Programme.

He said the funding will complement the efforts that Government has put in place to manage elections efficiently.

“The money that is coming from the EU is also important and plays an additional role on the activities that the commission is obliged to do. These include issues to do with inclusion of persons with disability at a larger scale. It will aim to address their needs as far elections are concerned,” he said.

“However, most of our primary funding that has to do with our mandate comes from Government.”

Comm Mangwana said Zec is on course to complete the delimitation exercise.

“The delimitation is ongoing. We did a second round of engagement in provinces to make the preliminary presentations to the provinces. We are looking forward to having the commission’s final draft and we hope to submit it by December when everything has been concluded,” said Comm Mangwana.–@nqotshili