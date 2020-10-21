13th Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo goes virtual

21 Oct, 2020 - 11:10 0 Views
0 Comments
13th Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo goes virtual

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE 13th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo begins tomorrow through the virtual platform with more than 150 local and international exhibitors expected to participate.

Organiser of the event, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), said the virtual expo was one of the first of its kind in Africa and promises to deliver a first-class platform for exhibitors and buyers.

“The 13th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2020 roars into life virtually. ZTA will hold its first ever virtual Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo exhibition from 22 to 23 October 2020,” said the tourism authority in a statement.

“The Sanganai/Hlanganani Virtual platform will be one of the first of its kind to be hosted in Africa and promises to deliver a first-class platform for exhibitors and buyers.”

The virtual exhibition forms part of the Tourism Recovery Plan with the aim of achieving a US$5 billion economy by 2025. Recently, the Government re-opened the tourism sector after six months of Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. ZTA said the re-opening of the tourism sector was likely to boost domestic and international visits to local attractions.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting