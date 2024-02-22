154 million substandard imports rejected

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Consignment-Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) is yielding tangible results as over 154 million assortments of products that do not meet set importation standards have been rejected from entering Zimbabwe since 2015 in the process safeguarding the local industry from unfair competition presented by non-compliant imported products .

The CBCA programme was first implemented under Statutory Instrument No 132 of 2015 gazetted on December 18, 2015, by the then Ministry of Industry and Enterprise Development to verify and assess the conformity of goods from exporting countries to prevent hazardous and substandard products from entering the country.

And it entered into full implementation stage in March 2016.

Under the General Goods category, goods listed under SI 124 OF 2020, which include medicaments, electrical and children’s toys, will be inspected by Bureau Veritas (BV) and Cotecna Inspection SA before they are shipped to the country.

BV was given the mandate to do shipment inspection, verification of documentation, sample testing and risk assessment of goods in the country of origin.

Under the CBCA programme, all products regulated by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce imported into Zimbabwe are expected to be accompanied by a CBCA certificate.

Addressing representatives from Bureau Veritas, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Enforcement Team, Consumer Council of Zimbabwe Executive, Importers and Exporters to Zimbabwe, Shippers and Freight Forwarders, Cross Border Traders and Transport Operators on Tuesday, permanent secretary for Industry and Commerce, Dr Thomas Utete Wushe said the programme has been effective in protecting consumers from the impact of hazardous and non-compliant products as well as the protection of local industry from the influx of cheap substandard and counterfeit products.

“Following the inception of the CBCA Programme in May 2015, more than 154 207 545 units of products have been rejected. Before the implementation of the programme, the conformity of the products being imported into the country was not known or appreciated,” he said.

He stressed that the CBCA programme seeks to reward, streamline, and support players who indulge in the importation of compliant products and exercise responsible procurement practices while placing greater scrutiny on unscrupulous suppliers who intend to shortchange our industry and consumers at large, through a myriad of malpractices.

“We are proud of the journey that we have undertaken with Bureau Veritas since the initial inception of the programme in 2015. The programme has grown from strength to strength with regard to the protection of our citizens and consumers from the impact of hazardous and non-compliant products as well as the protection of our local industry from the influx of cheap substandard and counterfeit products,” said Dr Wushe.

The programme started courtesy of Statutory Instrument 132 of 2015 with a limited product scope before the subsequent product additions envisaged under Statutory Instrument 124 of 2020 as well as Instruments 186 and 187 of 2023.

The ministry will continue to review these product lists from time to time following Input from the Industry as well as to align the Policy thrust and enhance its effectiveness, as it relates to trade facilitation.

Products additionally added to the CBCA Programme in recent years include fuel imports, used vehicles and agrochemicals.

Goods imported into the country without pre-inspection procedures attract a 15 percent fine on cost insurance freight (CIF) as a way to discourage exemption considerations and improve compliance.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority places a penalty on non-compliant imports that have not been assessed by the French-based Bureau Veritas Inspection Valuation Assessment Control Private Limited (BV) for quality control.

Dr Wushe said the CBCA Programme continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the local industry from unfair competition presented by non-compliant imported products by ensuring that they meet prescribed standards.

“As Zimbabwe embarks on its key Export Focus Growth particularly now as the AfCFTA Programme unfolds as well as Industry Capacity Utilisation, it remains imperative that role players import quality high-standard inputs before adding value to ensure that we produce high-quality reputable products capable of accessing international markets.”