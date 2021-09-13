$19 million grader boosts Plumtree roads rehabilitation

Plumtree Town Secretary Mr Davis Dumezweni Luthe shows the new motor grader acquired by the council to service roads in the town

Boitumelo Makhurane, Chronicle Reporter

PLUMTREE Town Council has embarked on the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and has purchased a $19 million motor grader to rehabilitate its roads.

In terms of road rehabilitation, Plumtree council was allocated $17 million under ERRP.

In an interview, Town Council Secretary Mr Davis Luthe said they are using ERRP funds to rehabilitate four roads: Cemetery Road, Mathendele extension, George Silundika and Mphoengs Road. He said they have managed to purchase a motor grader using the council’s funds to use in the road works.

Mr Luthe said they started by rehabilitating 9km along Cemetery road.

“The motor grader was bought from the town council funds. The implementation of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) is progressing well. We managed to purchase a motor grader for the road rehabilitation programme and covered 9km of Cemetery Road that leads to medium density suburbs. The section embarked on routine road maintenance since roads were damaged by the rains. Pothole patching was done in the town along Mphoengs road,” he said.

Mr Luthe said they are also working on the town’s drainage system.

“We have started working on our drainage system, drainage cleaning was done, new drains were opened along Mathendele extension, George Silundika and Matiwaza,” he said.

The town secretary said the resealing of roads brings relief to motorists and transport operators as the roads had developed potholes.

Once completed the works will prolong the life of the carriageway and improve road safety, he said.

The Government set aside $33,6 billion for the Second Phase of the ERRP that was launched by President Mnangagwa a few months ago. The programme will create more than 20 000 jobs across the country.

The programme came after a public outcry on the state of the roads that were damaged by the heavy rains which were received throughout the country last rainy season. [email protected]