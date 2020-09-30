21 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 7 837.

No new deaths were reported and the country’s cumulative death toll is at 228.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care all 21 new cases are local and were recorded in Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West and Masvingo.

However, of note is an increase on the seven-day rolling average for new cases which went up from 16 to 18 in the last 24 hours.

“As of 29 September 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 7 837 confirmed cases including 6 122 recoveries and 228 deaths. Twenty one new cases, all local, and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten new recoveries were reported while the national recovery rate stands at 78 percent. Active cases went up to 1 487,” reads the Ministry statement.

A total of 467 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Bulawayo now has a total of 1 447 confirmed cases including 1 303 recoveries and 44 deaths, while active cases have gone down to went up to 100.

Matabeleland North has 134 confirmed cases including 128 recoveries and three deaths while active cases have gone down to three.

Matabeleland South has a total of 777 confirmed cases including 587 recoveries and seven deaths and 183 active cases.

Midlands province has a total of 591 confirmed cases 582 recoveries and nine deaths while active cases have dropped to zero.

