29 new Covid – 19 cases recorded in Zim

Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 29 new Covid-19 case in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 7 508.

No deaths were recorded as at Saturday.

The total number of deaths stands at 224 while the national recovery rate stands at 76 percent.

A total of 416 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 44 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 29 new cases are local. Harare accounted for 10 cases while Bulawayo and Manicaland provinces recorded eight cases each, Mashonaland Central had two cases while Matabeleland South recorded one.

“As of September 12, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 7 508 confirmed cases, 5 675 recoveries and 224 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Fifteen total new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 76 percent and active case go up to 1 609 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 1 344 cases, 1 119 recoveries, 103 active cases and 42 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 757 cases, 569 recoveries and seven deaths, while Matabeleland North has 121 cases, 107 recoveries, 181 active cases and three deaths.