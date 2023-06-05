Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

A TOTAL of 96 new cholera cases were recorded in Zimbabwe during the weekend as the country continues battling the waterborne disease which is wreaking havoc in the southern African region.

Of the reported cases, 64 are suspected cases while 32 are confirmed ones.

According to the latest Ministry of Health and Child Care situational report, 86 people have been hospitalised in different parts of the country.

The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023. As of the 4th of June 2023, a cumulative total of 2 069 suspected cholera cases, 15 laboratory confirmed deaths, 33 suspected cholera deaths, and 504 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported,” read the report.