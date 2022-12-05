A BLESSING IN DISGUISE…Dismissal fuels man up the business ladder

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

SHADOWLIT Ndou Sidija always wanted to start his own construction company — and being fired by his employer was the fuel he needed to fan the flames of an entrepreneurial career that didn’t seem to be taking off.

The 32-year-old graduated from the University of Science and Technology (Nust) in 2015 with a degree in Risk Management.

Today, he is the owner of three companies that operate in Bulawayo and Harare — The GAP which specialises in construction and engineering, Express Fuels which delivers fuel to people who might be having challenges getting fuel and Elite Disinfections, a company that was born due to the coronavirus.

Sidija, the former Nust Enactus and SRC president, believes being involved in extracurricular activities at the university helped him to be where he is today. He said the extracurricular activities helped him to think outside the box.

After graduating, he was hired by a local company in 2016 only to be fired the following year when management found out that he had formed his company.

“When I was working at the local company there was no growth in what I was doing. I did not grow as a person and I was not happy. I knew that had I stayed in that company I was not going to make it in life.

When an opportunity availed itself for me to register my construction company The GAP I went for it without thinking twice,” he said.

Sidija said he has never regretted registering his own company even though it cost him his job.

“That very year we got our first contract, it was not a big contract but it helped to put us on the map. However, even after getting the contract we still suffered with getting more as people did not trust a new company that was starting and had a few references,” said Sidija.

He said when he realised that waiting for references and luck was not working, he decided to apply for public tenders.

“This helped me a lot because I started progressing and being on the map.”

The 2018 fuel shortages saw Sidija looking for a fuel supplier to fuel stranded motorists and just like that Express Fuels was born.

“This second baby of mine saw me delivering fuel to people’s homes at an agreed cost. This was a great relief to most people as they did not have to queue anymore for fuel.”

The Covid-19 lockdown provoked another business idea.

“Because I was no longer used to sit at home doing nothing when the lockdown hit, I had to think of another business idea that would allow me to work even under the lockdown. That is when I birthed Elite Disinfections,” he said.

The company provides cleaning, disinfection and pest fumigation services.

“I think it was one of the first companies in the country to be allowed to work during Covid-19. This was yet another great business idea. That is why I believe that thinking in other terms greatly helped me and ensured that I am where I am today instead of depending on one thing,” he said.

To succeed in the entrepreneurial world, Sidija has advised would-be business people.

"It's all about thinking in other terms. Don't confine yourself in one place when it comes to making money. Just join extracurricular activities as they will widen your mind and make you connected," he says.