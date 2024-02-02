Peter Ndlovu and three arrested for smuggling vehicles
Bongokuhle Moyo , Online Reporter
POLICE have arrested four men for smuggling two Honda Fit and a Toyota Vitz vehicles through an undesignated point of entry at the Nswazi area in Madlambuzi.
They were all intercepted on the same road along Bulawayo-Plumtree highway on January 27.
In a statement on X (Twitter) police said: “Anti-smuggling motorised patrol arrested David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36), Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and Peter Ndlovu (20) for smuggling two Honda Fit vehicles and a Toyota Vits vehicle through an undesignated point of entry at Nswazi area, Madlambuzi.”
“The suspects had no Temporary Import Permits and vehicle registration books for the vehicle”, reads the statement.
