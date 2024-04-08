Hailstorm destroys infrastructure at Gweru Provincial Hospital

Online Writer

A HAILSTORM that hit parts of Gweru late Saturday destroyed infrastructure and vehicles at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Medical superintendent Dr Fabian Mashingaidze confirmed the development.

“Destroyed by the hailstorm are two staff vehicles, part of the precast wall, the OI/ART department building (Centre of Excellence for Opportunistic Infections and Anti-Retroviral Therapy),” he said.

He said they are yet to assess the value of the repair needed.

“But my estimate is it will be a few thousand dollars,” said Dr Mashingaidze.