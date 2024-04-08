Caledonia gets new Chief Operating Officer

Business Writer

LISTED gold mining entity, Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc has unveiled Mr James Mufara as Chief Operating Officer with effect from 1 May 2024.

Mr Mufara was previously at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited where, as Regional General Manager, he headed a complex portfolio of operations consisting of five mines and 15 000 staff, mining 450 koz of gold per annum.

He has over 25 years of experience in the mining sector in Southern Africa, including 13 years in a leadership role, the firm said.

“His career has been primarily gold-focused, but also with exposure to nickel, copper, and chrome mining. His experience includes deep-level underground mining and open-pit operations, which is relevant to the existing underground operation at Blanket mine and Caledonia’s development projects at Bilboes and Motapa which will be open-pit.”

Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mark Learmonth said Mr Mufara joins the firm at a critical moment.

“I am delighted James will soon be starting his new role at Caledonia. He will be joining us at a pivotal moment in Caledonia’s development and I know the team will benefit from his wealth of experience. I very much look forward to working with him.”

On his part, Mr Mufara said, “I am excited that I will be joining Caledonia and look forward to working with the talented team to drive operational performance across the group’s high-quality portfolio.”