Man (35) jailed 5 years for sleeping with a minor

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to four years imprisonment for having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said: “Sometime in December 2023, the accused person proposed to the complainant (16) who accepted his love proposal. He purchased a cellphone for the complainant on the 1st of February 2024 to facilitate communication between them. The accused person and the complainant decided to meet in the complainant’s bedroom, where they engaged in unprotected sexual activity. A couple of days later, the complainant and the accused had a second sexual encounter.”

The complainant’s mother reported the matter to the police after she noticed that the accused was having sexual relations with her daughter.

“On 9 March 2024, the complainant ran away to the accused person’s residence where they unlawfully started living together as husband and wife”, said the NPAZ

NPAZ said, “The accused person was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment of which 1 year was suspended for 5 years.”