Man (21) jailed for stealing tobacco leaves valued at US$80

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A 21-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for stealing cured tobacco leaves valued at US$80.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 27 March 2024, Lovemore Muusha realised that his cured tobacco leaves were missing from his barn. Upon inquiry, a man only known as Panashe, who is still at large confessed to the complainant that he had stolen the complainant’s 20 kilogrammes of cure tobacco from the barn.”

Panashe exposed Charles Koriwa (21).

“The complainant reported the matter to the Police who apprehended the accused person. The accused person led the police to the recovery of the cured tobacco leaves valued at US$80”, said the NPAZ

The NPAZ said, “He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment of which 4 months were suspended.”