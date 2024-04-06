Man mistakes son for baboon, shoots him dead

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN (46) was shot dead by his father (78) with a rifle while chasing baboons in a field of crops.

In a statement, police said Innocent Nyakurerwa was killed by his father Isaac Nyakurerwa on 26 March 2024 at Village 20A, Fairfield 20 Farm, Headlands.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in in which Innocent Nyakurerwa (46) was shot dead by his father, Isaac Nyakurerwa (78) with a Winchester rifle while chasing baboons in the field on 26/03/24 at Village 20A, Fairfield 20 Farm, Headlands,” reads the statement.