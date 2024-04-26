Kenyan President William Ruto expected in Bulawayo today for ZITF official opening

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

KENYAN President Dr William Ruto is expected to touch down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport this afternoon ahead of his official opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) tomorrow.

President Ruto flies to Zimbabwe from Tanzania where he participated in celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Union of mainland Tanzania and the island of Zanzibar, according to Kenyan State House Spokesperson Mr Hussein Mohamed.

In a statement, Mr Mohamed said President Ruto’s two-day State visit is aimed at bolstering political, economic and socio-cultural ties between the two countries.

“He will emphasize the significance of international trade fairs and forums as catalysts for economic development, industrial growth, global linkages and job creation. The visit elevates the existing strong bilateral relations between the two countries by upgrading the current Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation at the ministerial level to a Bi-National Commission at the Heads of State level,” said Mr Mohamed.

The spokesperson said seven bilateral cooperation instruments in health, defense, investment, education, transport and capacity building in public service will be signed during the two countries.

“In talks with President Mnangagwa, President Ruto will express the need for closer air connectivity between the two countries in the spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Tripartite Alliance Free Trade Area,” said Mr Mohamed.

He said President Ruto will also share Kenya’s perspective on climate action and the urgent need for UN Security Council reforms that respond to the current global realities.