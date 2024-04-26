President jets in for Trade Fair: Official opening by President Ruto moved to tomorrow

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi on his arrival at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo yesterday

Sikhumbuzo Moyo and Peter Matika, Chronicle Writers

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo yesterday ahead of the official opening of the oversubscribed 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) by his Kenyan counterpart, President William Ruto tomorrow.

President Mnangagwa was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport by his two Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube.

Also among the welcoming party was the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet for Social Services, Reverend Paul Damasane, Cabinet ministers, service chiefs, Zanu-PF Politburo members and the Bulawayo provincial party leadership.

The President spent some moments with his two Vice Presidents on the red carpet where they shared some lighter moments before he was whisked away.

Today, President Mnangagwa will tour exhibition stands and interact with business leaders from various sectors of the economy, including women and youth entrepreneurs.

The trade fair, which began on Tuesday, under the theme “Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade” has attracted 624 exhibitors, 136 of them participating for the first time, among them local and foreign investors.

Twenty-seven countries are showcasing their industries and innovations, demonstrating the success of Zimbabwe’s “ease of doing business” reforms and economic diplomacy-focused engagement and re-engagement being pursued by President Mnangagwa’s administration, business observers say.

This provides a melting pot of ideas, products and partnerships that are set to drive economic growth and development.

Such massive participation of local and international business exhibitors demonstrates the success of comprehensive ease of doing business reforms and economic diplomacy.

ZITF Company chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, announced the shifting of the official opening ceremony to tomorrow in a statement yesterday.

“On Friday 26 April, President Mnangagwa will visit the show, at which time he will do a tour of the stands.

“The Chairman’s Luncheon will follow thereafter, as per invitation,” said Mr Moyo.

“The ZITF Company wishes to inform the public that due to unforeseen circumstances, the ZITF 2024 official opening ceremony has been moved from the previously advertised date and time to Saturday 27 April 2024 beginning promptly at 10am. Guests are to be seated in the Main Arena at 9.30am,” he said.

“The President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency, President Dr William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto will be the guest of honour and will officiate the opening of the show.

“He will be accompanied by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Patron of ZITF, His Excellency Dr Emmerson D Mnangagwa.

“The ZITF Company appreciates your support and understanding. We look forward to an exciting ZITF 2024 public visitor period (26-27 April).”

In separate interviews yesterday, foreign exhibitors led by their senior embassy officials said they were excited by the enormous opportunities in Zimbabwe and expressed readiness to deepen trade and investment opportunities for mutual gains.

The European Union, which has one of the largest stands at this year’s exhibition tipped Zimbabwe for massive economic growth.

“My first time to be at the trade fair was last year and I must say it was intriguing. But this year the atmosphere is just electric, our exhibition stand is bigger and we have more countries showcasing and seeking to invest in Zimbabwe,” said EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Jobst von Kirchmann.

Amb Kirchmann commended Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 for mainstreaming greener, climate-resilient agricultural practices and pledged the bloc’s support for improved productivity while minimising environmental impact.

“Furthermore, empowering women across social, economic and political spheres is key to our shared vision,” he said.

The EU-Zimbabwe Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and the EU’s Global Gateway already offers a framework for increased trade and investment. The EU top envoy said the EPA offers a great opportunity to Zimbabwean companies which have the possibility to export to the EU on a 100 percent duty-free, quota-free basis.

“The agreement offers Zimbabwean companies the possibility to modernise and transform their manufacturing processes through the importation of machinery duty free from Europe,” he added.

“With a trade volume of US$700 million, and a positive trade balance in favour of Zimbabwe, this is a significant area of cooperation as the EU represents Zimbabwe’s fifth-largest trading partner and number one destination for horticultural exports.”

Brazil, which is also among the centres of attraction at the exhibition, said Zimbabwe is a very resilient nation that has stood the test of time.

“We are part of Zimbabwe and the exhibition is astonishing. We have several companies that are exhibiting through our embassy and this is a great chance for our nations to exchange ideas and trade opportunities,” Brazil Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Vilmar Coutinho Jr said.

“We have had engagements with several officials and we are definitely interested in being in the Zimbabwean space.”

The United States of America is ecstatic about its inclusion and participation at the international extravaganza. The participation of the USA is significant in terms of improving relations between the two countries since the Second Republic took office.

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Larry Socha, said Zimbabwe’s cutting-edge products and services demonstrate serious economic focus and desire for solid partnerships.

“We are delighted to be a part of this important event and to have the opportunity to connect with the vibrant business community in Zimbabwe. We want to showcase our partnership with the country,” he said.

“We will be showcasing our vast initiatives that we have to offer. We have fellowship programmes in education and business. We also have 1 700 Zimbabwean students that benefit from our programmes and we just want to let Zimbabwe know that we are here to assist in all areas possible,” said Mr Socha.

Belarus, which has been a friend to Zimbabwe for years, said this year’s ZITF theme coincides with the country’s vision to include youth in national development matters.

“We are proud to see Zimbabwe taking bold steps in its evolution,” said Mr Dzmitry Serhamasau, a representative of Belarus.

On Wednesday, the UK Ambassador, Mr Peter Vowles, also said his country was determined to bury the historic differences and open a new chapter of stronger and more mature bilateral ties with Zimbabwe.

South Korea is exhibiting at ZITF for the first time in 30 years and joined other leading nations like the USA, UK, Belarus and China, with the latter bringing a significant contingent of 40 companies.

The revived global interest in Zimbabwe’s re-engagement policy has opened up new opportunities for economic development, trade and investment as leaders from both developing and developed nations have shown a willingness to work with Zimbabwe to address common challenges and explore mutual benefits.