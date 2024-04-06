Government approves new power storage system

Online writer

THE Government has approved the introduction of the Utility-Scale Battery Storage System (USBSS), also known as the large-scale or grid-scale battery storage.

The system, according to a statement by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, stores excess power generated during off-peak hours and release it back into the grid during peak demand periods.

“Installation of the USBSS, set to be fully operational by September 2024, is envisaged to improve overall grid stability and mitigate effects of low power generation at Kariba,” reads the statement.