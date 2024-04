Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN was found dead with two deep cuts on his head.

In a statement, police said the victim was found on Thursday in Maguta Epworth, Harare.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a yet to be identified man was found dead with two deep cuts on the head in Muguta, Epworth on 04/04/24. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.