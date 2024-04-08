ZPCS Correctional Queens Football Club launched their 2024 soccer season kit
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
THE Zimbabwe Correctional Queens Football Club has launched their kit for the 2024 soccer season.
In a statement, ZPCS said the sports gear consists of a warm-up kit, match kit and tracksuits which were sponsored by Red Sphere Finance.
“The Correctional Queens Football Club, a ZPCS women’s soccer team, yesterday launched their kit for the 2024 soccer season in Harare.”
“The kit was sponsored by Red Sphere Finance, a subsidiary of CBZ. The sports gear consists of a warm-up kit, match kit and tracksuits,” reads the statement.
