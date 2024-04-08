ZPCS Correctional Queens Football Club launched their 2024 soccer season kit

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Correctional Queens Football Club has launched their kit for the 2024 soccer season.

In a statement, ZPCS said the sports gear consists of a warm-up kit, match kit and tracksuits which were sponsored by Red Sphere Finance.

