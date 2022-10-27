Accommodation for Kasambabezi Marathon runs out in Binga

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ACCOMMODATION places have run out in Binga, with organisers of the Binga Kasambabezi Marathon seeking alternative lodgings for athletes from residents.

Registration for the competition that will be held at Binga Centre on Saturday, October 29 closed on Wednesday, with 850 signing up for the event.

Athletes will compete in the full marathon (42km), half-marathon (21.1km), 10km and 5km fun run.

Declaring their preparedness to play host to the annual competition that has drawn athletes from across the country, spokesperson for the organisers Recent Ncube said accommodation business has spilled to residents.

“There’s so much excitement about the Binga Kasambabezi Marathon which has brought a business boom to Binga. Already, accommodation places reported that their rooms have been taken up and now residents are freeing up rooms to cash in as well.

“We’re truly excited that the number for this year has doubled. Last year we had under 300 competing, with the bulk of athletes being locals. But this time around we’re having people coming from all over Zimbabwe,” said Ncube.

He said the cheapest room at lodges cost between US$20 and US$30, while others go up to US$70 for bedding only.

Residents are said to be charging between US$30 and US$40 for a night.

The Binga Kasambabezi Marathon has attracted top runners who include the competition’s ambassador and Zimbabwe’s marathon record holder Isaac Mpofu, winner of the 2022 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon Jonathan Chinyoka, Nkosiyazi Sibanda, Kelvin Pangiso and Moses Tarakinyu.

