Adiwele hit maker coming to Bulawayo

Nomathemba Mpofu, Online Reporter

WHAT a way to end the month of love!

Adiwele hit maker, Young Stunna will be in Bulawayo on 20 February for a show at BAC Leisure.

Gates will be opened at 2pm until regulated time as the show will be adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

Young Stunna along with DJ Zandimaz, Xavier, Nutty O, POY, Fab G, MC JOE THA OG and others will be performing.

Tickets are limited and fans can tune into Skyz Metro FM to stand a chance to win tickets to the show.

Tickets are available for $10 General, $20 VIP, $100 VVIP.

The #wemovefest show is powered by the 3D Events Management.