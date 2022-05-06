Air Botswana resumes Harare, Lusaka flights

Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S open skies policy has received another endorsement today after Air Botswana announced the resumption of flights between Gaborone, Harare and Lusaka.

This brings to eighteen the number of airlines flying to the country.

At the beginning of the Second Republic, just three airlines were utilizing the country’s airspace.

The introduction of new aviation companies and returning ones in the market is in line with Government policy of backing away from overregulating the air transport sector, which is a key enabler to economic development.

In a statement today, Air Botswana said it commences with two weekly direct flights on Fridays and Sundays during this initial phase.

“Air Botswana is pleased to announce the re-commencement of flights between Gaborone, Harare and Lusaka from the 6th May 2022.

“Customers will enjoy two weekly direct flights on Fridays and Sundays during this initial phase. Frequencies will be increased to three times weekly as demand builds up,” reads part of the statement.

Air Botswana general manager, Mrs Agnes Khunwana, said the development heralds that travel demand is gradually increasing after the global paralysis brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are optimistic that, in due course, the desire to travel will be even stronger and have positioned ourselves to cope with the much-anticipated travel demand both locally and regionally,” she said.

The airliner said it will deploy its Embraer 170 Jet to service the route and some of its regional routes including Gaborone-Cape Town.

The timing of the flights also allows connections between Lusaka, Harare and Cape-Town reducing flying hours for customers, it noted added that it re-commits to its esteemed customers, the promise of delivering superior service at competitive fares complemented with its enviable operational safety record.

In April, German airline, Eurowings Discover, flew its maiden flight from Frankfurt to Victoria Falls, becoming the first direct passenger flight between Zimbabwe and Europe since Air Zimbabwe discontinued its flights to London, the United Kingdom, in 2011.

The move is likely to boost tourism with Germans and others in the middle of Europe now having a direct route to the country.