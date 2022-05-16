Albert Nyathi retains Zimura chairmanship… as board announces new posts

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Albert Nyathi has been re-elected as the chairman of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) board while musician First Farai has been appointed as his vice.

In a statement, Zimura announced that they have also created new posts for its board of directors who were recently elected at an AGM that was held in Harare at the beginning of the month.

Musician, Alexio Gwenzi has been appointed director of Information and Publicity while Deputy Minister of ICT and Courier Services, Hon Dingumuzi Phuti, who was appointed to the Board by the Zimura council, will be responsible for Relationship Management and Liaison.

Rapper Mudiwa Hood, who is a banker and senior manager at Steward Bank, got the Secretary-General position whose post is Director of Innovation and Strategy. The other director, female gospel musician Janet Manyowa, a qualified accountant, retained the treasurer post while Phillip Chifumbu was allocated the Events and Planning portfolio.

Gwenzi said the new positions were created in order to increase the effectiveness of the board as the association seeks to transform itself.

“We can say this is a transformational board, and the coming in of young blood such as myself, Manyowa and Hood into the board will see the organisation transforming into a world-class Collective Management Organisation.

“The new posts that were created include Director of Information and Publicity which was allocated to me as a trained and qualified media expert who is set to graduate with a Master of Science in Journalism and Media Studies from the Midlands State University this year.

“Rapper Mudiwa Hood, who is a banker and senior manager at Steward Bank, got the Secretary-General position whose post is Director of Innovation and Strategy. He will mainly focus on finding ways to generate more revenue for the organisation.

“The other Director, popular female gospel musician Janet Manyowa, a qualified accountant, retained the treasurer post while Phillip Chifumbu was allocated the Events and Planning portfolio,” said Goodchild.

“Witness Zhangazha continues with his role as the association’s Legal Advisor in the Board, while Polisile Ncube-Chimhini, who is the executive director of Zimura remains as Ex Officio member of the Board, doubling up as the Board secretary,” said Goodchild. – @mthabisi_mthire