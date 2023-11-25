All set for burial of National Hero Professor Bhebe

Online writer

All is set for the burial of National Hero Professor Ngwabi Bhebe at National Heroes Acre today.

His body arrived at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday ahead of burial.

President Mnangagwa accorded Prof Bhebe National Hero status in recognition of his immense contribution to Zimbabwe’s tertiary education landscape.

Prof Bhebe also contributed to the country’s national development as a committed nationalist.

He was 81.