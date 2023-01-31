All set for Labour and Administrative courts digitalisation

31 Jan, 2023 - 11:01 0 Views
0 Comments
All set for Labour and Administrative courts digitalisation

The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE Labour Court and the Administrative Court are expected to go digital tomorrow as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) continues with the drive to modernise the country’s courts.

JSC last year introduced the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), which digitised the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, and Commercial Court.

The process is cascading down the court radar, with the Labour Court and Administrative Courts expected to go online tomorrow.

“On 1 February the Judiciary Service Commission is introducing the Integrated Electronic Case Management System in the Labour Court and Administrative Court,” said the JSC.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting