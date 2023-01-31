All set for Labour and Administrative courts digitalisation

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

THE Labour Court and the Administrative Court are expected to go digital tomorrow as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) continues with the drive to modernise the country’s courts.

JSC last year introduced the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), which digitised the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, and Commercial Court.

The process is cascading down the court radar, with the Labour Court and Administrative Courts expected to go online tomorrow.

“On 1 February the Judiciary Service Commission is introducing the Integrated Electronic Case Management System in the Labour Court and Administrative Court,” said the JSC.

